The story behind India's Q1 GDP growth

How does GDP look over these four years?

Real GDP, which is adjusted for inflation, has grown 3.2% per year in the first quarter from 2019-20 to 2023-24, implying the economy is still trying to shake off the impact of the covid-19 pandemic. Private consumption expenditure is by far the biggest part of GDP. It typically makes up around 55-60% of the overall GDP. Growth in private consumption from April-June 2019 to April-June 2023 has averaged at 3.6% per year. This tells us that significant sections of the population are still feeling the negative after-effects of the pandemic. In fact, private consumption expenditure grew 6% in comparison to last year.