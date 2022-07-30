The strong US dollar is extending pain in emerging-markets currencies4 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 03:32 PM IST
With the dollar still rallying, currencies in Hungary, Poland and elsewhere are hurting
Investors are betting the U.S. dollar’s prolonged rise will hurt currencies ranging from the Hungarian forint to the Philippine peso, with the forint and the Polish zloty hitting fresh lows recently. The extended losses are another example of how the dollar’s strength is rippling through emerging-markets currencies and pressuring central banks across the globe to increase rates—even at the cost of a recession.