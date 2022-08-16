The startling success of India’s aspirational districts

From the extreme North-East, let me take you to the Himalayas. Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh is the state’s second largest district by area. At least two of Chamba’s blocks have severe connectivity challenges, both in terms of all weather roads, as well as internet connectivity. The Pangi block is a long drive even from the district headquarters, given the nature of mountainous terrain in the region. For six months, the block stays snowed, with access possible only via helicopters in some cases. The ADP enabled the district administration to work with the centre to ensure robust telecom connectivity in the hard-to -reach areas, which had remained under-prioritized until recently. The programme acted as an excellent platform to diagnose and intervene in the problems being faced by the district.