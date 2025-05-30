The surging gold price is boosting Central Asia’s economies

Little surprise, then, that the region’s leaders are eager to mine still more gold. Under his “Uzbekistan 2030" strategy, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the country’s president, seeks 50% more production by the end of the decade. Mr Mirziyoyev wants to reduce the government’s role in the economy and entice foreign capital. To that end, the state-owned NMMC is reportedly planning an initial public offering (in London, with a rumoured valuation of more than £4bn, or $5.2bn). China has also invested in Central Asian gold-mining as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, focusing on Tajikistan, the region’s poorest country. In 2018 it agreed to build a power station in return for the right to develop the Upper Kumarg gold mine.