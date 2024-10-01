The surprise market winner of 2024: The Great British Pound
SummaryThe pound was mocked as the “Great British Peso” not long ago. Suddenly, it is the best-performing currency in developed markets.
“Credit rates are going up, up, up and the British pound is the envy of the world," exclaims Mr. Banks in the 1964 classic film “Mary Poppins." For the first time since the U.K. chose to leave the European Union, there may be some truth to that statement.
