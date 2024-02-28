Economy
The surprising gap in India’s capex binge
28 Feb 2024
Summary
- Till as recently as 2020-21, capital expenditure by public sector enterprises kept pace with the expenditure of the main central government in absolute terms. However, in the last few years, main central government capital expenditure has far outstripped PSE capex. What happened?
New Delhi: One of the biggest headlines in government economic policy in recent years has been its focus on capital expenditure. Budgeted expenditure classified by the government as capex is projected to increase to about ₹11 trillion in 2024-25—almost 4.5 times the level in 2014-15. It represents 3.4% of projected GDP, up from 2% nine years ago.
