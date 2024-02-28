The surprising gap in India’s capex binge

The government has had to step in. The government budget measures just that—what the government raises through taxes and other sources of revenue, and what it spends directly. Government budgets do not cover public sector enterprises or bodies that are ‘owned’ by the central government, since they exist as separate legal and corporate entities, though the budget documents do contain information on the capital spending by such organizations. Any reasonable overview of public sector capex, even if it is only at the central government level, should cover both the main government, and public sector enterprises or bodies that are majority owned by the central government, and the amount that such entities, distinct from government, spend from their own resources or borrowings.