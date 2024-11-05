The third candidate in this election is the economy
Justin Lahart , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Nov 2024, 03:42 PM IST
SummaryThe economy has grown during the Biden years, but prices have risen sharply. What will voters remember?
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are at the top of Tuesday’s ballot. The third major player in this election is the economy, which has shaped both campaigns’ narratives and kept the race on a razor’s edge.
