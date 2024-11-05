The third candidate in this election is the economy

But Fair’s work shows that voters appear to have a longer memory for inflation than they do for economic growth. The second variable in his model is changes in a measure of inflation called the GDP price index. Fair has found that it is the price changes over the entire presidential term that matter. The more prices have risen, the worse it is for the incumbent party. The GDP price index expanded at a 4.5% annual rate in the first 15 quarters of Biden’s presidency, the fastest pace since former President Ronald Reagan’s first term.