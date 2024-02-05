The three threats to American business

Back at home, America’s manufacturing boom also looks to be slowing—a third source of concern for the year ahead. In the first half of last year monthly factory construction in America surged by 17%, adjusting for inflation. In the second half this growth slowed to 8% (see chart 2). TSMC, a Taiwanese chipmaker, announced on January 18th that it would delay the opening of a second semiconductor factory in Arizona by one or two years. It had already delayed the first in July. On February 1st it was reported that Intel, an American chip manufacturer, would delay the opening of a factory in Ohio. That may be because subsidies promised by the Biden administration have been slow to materialise. Of the $52bn designated in the CHIPS Act for supporting domestic semiconductor production, only a small fraction has been allocated so far. American carmakers are also postponing investments in EV production in response to disappointing demand. That could start to weigh on the factory builders and suppliers that have benefited from the boom.