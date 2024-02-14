The Tiger Cub Economy Hustling for Its Big Break Without Apple, Tesla

Companies eager to diversify manufacturing out of China have largely looked beyond the Southeast Asian nation. Apple recently picked India, where millions of iPhones are being made. Nike settled on Vietnam as its No. 1 source of sneakers.

While a rush on nickel to feed electric-vehicle companies has made Indonesia by far the world’s top supplier of the mineral, a long-anticipated Tesla factory hasn’t come.

The stakes are high as the country of 280 million people heads to the polls Wednesday to elect a new president. For a decade, President Joko Widodo has kept a steady hand on the wheel, delivering around 5% economic growth each year, except during the pandemic. But Indonesians haven’t experienced the export-led manufacturing boom that turned countries such as South Korea and Taiwan into Asian tiger economies.

The next president, who will take office in October, faces the challenge of supercharging growth and breaking Indonesia out of the middle-income trap before time runs out.

More than two-thirds of Indonesia’s population is of working age—a demographic windfall expected to last into the 2030s. To take advantage of that, Indonesia needs to create good jobs—lots of them. Otherwise, its legions of young people will get old before they get rich, making it difficult to ever catch up to developed-world living standards.

The traditional path to raise Indonesia’s gross domestic product per capita of $5,500 to levels closer to South Korea’s or China’s—at nearly $35,000 and $13,000 respectively—is by employing armies of people to manufacture goods for the world. Some economists say that model is broken because rich countries are determined to keep more manufacturing at home and have advanced robots to do it, while China’s efficient production makes it hard for up-and-comers to compete.

But even when geopolitical tensions have forced Western companies to seek alternatives to China, Indonesia hasn’t been a favored “plus one." The number of companies supplying Apple from Indonesia halved from four in 2017 to two in 2022. Over the same period, Apple’s disclosed suppliers from India grew from four to 14.

Vietnam got its big break, too, with manufacturing companies as diverse as Denmark’s Lego and American semiconductor-packaging firm Amkor expanding their industrial base.

Since the U.S.-China trade war began in 2018, the share of manufacturing in the economies of Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia, Vietnam and Malaysia has risen. In Indonesia, it has continued to sink. Foreign investment has stagnated in recent years, according to World Bank data, and much of what has arrived is concentrated in processing minerals rather than in labor-intensive manufacturing.

“Usually companies come to Indonesia just to seek the local market, they don’t see it as that feasible for them to build their factory," said Siwage Dharma Negara, a senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, a think tank in Singapore.

Widodo has invested heavily in roads and ports, but logistics costs on the Indonesian archipelago are far higher than in many other developing countries. Investors have welcomed a recent deregulation package, but Indonesia maintains its reputation as a tricky place to do business, mired in complex bureaucracy.

Skilled manufacturing workers are scarce for advanced fields such as EV batteries and semiconductors that the government has sought to give priority to.

Economists long viewed Indonesia as a land brimming with potential. Its huge youth population provides the foundation for a manufacturing breakthrough, its thousands of islands scream tourist paradise, its fertile tropical soil could make it an agriculture export giant, and it has enormous mineral resources.

The country has had some success on each of these fronts. Industrialization kicked off in earnest in the 1980s and Indonesia became a global supplier of simple goods such as furniture, clothing, toys and shoes. The island of Bali is a major tourist draw, palm oil is a big export and the country is the world’s dominant nickel source.

All that, and strong consumer spending, pushed it into the ranks of upper middle-income countries—wealthier than India and Vietnam. But Indonesia hasn’t seen the economic liftoff it needs to achieve its goal of becoming a wealthy nation by 2045, when it will complete 100 years of being an independent nation.

Manufacturing’s role in Indonesia’s economy peaked in 2002—a phenomenon called premature deindustrialization—then declined amid turbulent politics at home and China’s rise as a manufacturing juggernaut. Nearly 60% of Indonesian workers are in the informal sector, in jobs such as driving motorcycle taxis or as pushcart vendors, which contributes relatively little to the economy.

“You’ve got to make use of that demographic bonus, and that 5% growth rate is short," said Kevin O’Rourke, an independent political analyst based in Jakarta. “It’s really uncertain if Indonesia will be able to capitalize on its potential and its opportunities."

These issues are top of mind for the country’s presidential candidates. One of them, Anies Baswedan, says his economic plan rests on further developing labor-intensive industries such as footwear, textile and furniture. Another candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, has pledged to improve education and healthcare to boost human capital.

In his time in office, Widodo has focused on a path to industrialization that relies on Indonesia’s mineral wealth. His policies touched off a nickel-processing boom, and new China-backed smelters have gone up across the archipelago to supply the EV industry. The president is counting on factory investments from top battery and EV makers, who need Indonesia’s nickel in spades, but they have been slow to arrive.

The front-runner for president in this week’s election, Prabowo Subianto, has pledged to continue Widodo’s EV push, and says Indonesia should also produce airplanes and more trains. “We don’t want our children to be low-wage laborers forever," he said.

John Riady, a consumer-goods and property investor, quipped over a decade ago that his country was “the biggest invisible thing on earth." When he was at university in the U.S. in the 2000s, many people hadn’t heard of Indonesia. Perceptions, he said, have changed since then—but not as much as they should.

“Relative to the potential that our country has, it’s still relatively misunderstood," he said.

