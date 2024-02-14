The Tiger Cub Economy Hustling for Its Big Break Without Apple, Tesla

The traditional path to raise Indonesia’s gross domestic product per capita of $5,500 to levels closer to South Korea’s or China’s—at nearly $35,000 and $13,000 respectively—is by employing armies of people to manufacture goods for the world. Some economists say that model is broken because rich countries are determined to keep more manufacturing at home and have advanced robots to do it, while China’s efficient production makes it hard for up-and-comers to compete.