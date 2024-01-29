The Tricky Math Behind Booking Trips on a Credit-Card Company’s Travel Site
Jacob Passy , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Jan 2024, 06:20 PM IST
SummaryThe price you see on an airline’s website isn’t always the same as the one on your credit card’s travel portal.
Chase, American Express and Capital One tout their travel-booking tools for cardholders as a way to maximize rewards and make dream vacations a reality. But are those sites a good deal?
