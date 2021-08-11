The turning point in free India’s journey

‘Gross capital formation’ is a measure of creation of assets that lead to future growth. Generally, the higher the capital formation in an economy, the greater its growth. In 1950-51, the private sector was leading capital formation in India, outnumbering the public sector by a multiple of about 3. That soon changed. India needed big additions to its basic infrastructure—roads, power plants, agriculture, train tracks, schools, hospitals, etc. It put the public sector in the centre of this building. By 1958-59, the public sector began to match the private sector in capital formation. That continued as India nationalized several sectors, including banks, insurance and mining. Post 1991, the order flipped again. As India loosened controls on sector after sector, private enterprise came into its own. Since then, capital formation by the private sector has always outstripped that by the public sector, generally by 2-4 times.