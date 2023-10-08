The U.S. Economy’s Secret Weapon: Seniors With Money to Spend

In August, 17.7% of the population was 65 or older, according to the Census Bureau, the highest on record going back to 1920 and up sharply from 13% in 2010. The elderly aren’t just more numerous: Their finances are relatively healthy and they have less need to borrow, such as to buy a house, and are less at risk of layoffs than other consumers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}