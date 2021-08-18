The Indian economy continues to be largely dependent on consumer spending for economic growth. One way to look at consumer confidence is to look at the state of debit card transactions. The total number of debit card transactions in June 2021 stood at 77.6 crore (the left-hand side of the accompanying chart) . As can be seen from the chart, the number of transactions five years back were higher than the number in June. Further, transactions had peaked at 131.4 crore in October 2019 and have largely followed a downward trend since then -- The point being they had started to fall even before the covid pandemic hit, revealing the weak state of the economy.

View Full Image Source: Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy and author calculations

The interesting thing is that while the total number of transactions have come down, the average value of a transaction has gone up. In October 2019, the average value of the transaction was ₹2,934 (the right-hand side of the chart). In June 2021, the latest data available, it stood at ₹3,613.

So, while the total number of debit card transactions have fallen by 41% from October 2019 to June 2021, the average value of a transaction has risen by 23% during the same period.

The question is what is happening here. Multiple observations can be made. Clearly, many people are not using their debit cards as often as they used to, either to withdraw money from ATMs or to spend it. This can be a function of falling incomes due to the spread of the covid pandemic, or the need to save more to be prepared for future waves. It is safe to say that this is happening to the less well-off part of the society, people who have seen their incomes fall or salaries slashed, and also people who have lost jobs or seen their small businesses shutdown.

The fact that average transaction value has gone up can mean multiple things. The well-off have been spending more or hoarding a greater amount of cash at home to be prepared for a financial emergency. It may also suggest that the well-off, or people who haven’t been impacted by the covid pandemic, are buying more stuff online and paying it for it digitally in various ways.

Finally, this clearly suggests the unequal impact that the covid pandemic has had on the different sections of the society. The fact that the number of debit card transactions has come down massively from the pre-covid era does suggest that some have been impacted more than the others.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.

