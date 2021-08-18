The unequal toll of covid showing up now in debit card usage

The question is what is happening here. Multiple observations can be made. Clearly, many people are not using their debit cards as often as they used to, either to withdraw money from ATMs or to spend it. This can be a function of falling incomes due to the spread of the covid pandemic, or the need to save more to be prepared for future waves. It is safe to say that this is happening to the less well-off part of the society, people who have seen their incomes fall or salaries slashed, and also people who have lost jobs or seen their small businesses shutdown.