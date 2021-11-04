The US and EU shake up global trade

To make matters more interesting still, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis announced that the U.S. and the EU will invite “like-minded economies to join this arrangement." This points to a fundamental restructuring of the WTO trade regime, linking market access to goods produced in accordance with various labor, environmental and financial standards yet to be determined. Insulating trade from political considerations was a defining feature of the WTO system. If the EU and the U.S. are now moving away from this approach both to contain China and to address climate change, decoupling between China and the rest of the world will accelerate dramatically, and the goal of frictionless free trade once envisioned by the founders of the WTO will look increasingly utopian.

