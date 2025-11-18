The US-China trade detente is fragile. Soybeans are a warning sign.
Reshma Kapadia , Barrons 4 min read 18 Nov 2025, 06:22 pm IST
Summary
Both rivals are intensifying their efforts to reduce their vulnerabilities, and there are indications that some commitments under the deal might not be fulfilled.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Signs are already pointing to the shakiness of the trade detente President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping struck in late October.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story