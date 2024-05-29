The US Economy Won’t Be Immune to High Rates Forever
The economy has been largely unresponsive to Fed policy moves, but that doesn’t mean the US will be permanently rate-insensitive.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- In spite of the highest Federal Reserve policy rates in two decades, the US economy grew about 2.5% last year, unemployment remains low and stocks are near all-time highs, leading many observers to conclude that the economy must have become less interest-rate sensitive — and probably needs permanently high benchmark rates to prevent overheating.