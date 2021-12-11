The US sanctions everybody but Putin

Of direct relevance today, the reasons are numerous for believing the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine in 2014 was a deliberate act. Accidents are functions of risk multiplied by time, but the Buk missile battery wasn’t sitting in eastern Ukraine for weeks or months. It was driven across the border from Russia, fired and driven right back. Mr. Putin used the incident to orchestrate pressure on Ukraine to curtail an offensive that was routing Russian-backed separatists. Phone intercepts show Putin aide Vladislav Surkov advising that such help was on its way. A model of such an “accident" was conveniently at hand, the destruction of a Russian airliner by an errant missile in 2001. The purpose would have been identical to Mr. Putin’s today: to destabilize Ukraine before it destabilizes his own position.