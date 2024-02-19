The War Over Burying Nuclear Waste in America’s Busiest Oil Field

LEA COUNTY, N.M.—From behind the wheel of his Jeep, Tommy Taylor surveyed the windswept patch of land he is intent on keeping oil country.

Taylor, the assistant general manager at closely held oil producer Fasken Oil and Ranch, has been fighting plans to shuttle radioactive refuse from nuclear power plants around the U.S. and temporarily park it here in the Permian Basin, the nation’s busiest oil field.

Holtec International, a Florida-based energy technology company, aims to rail thousands of canisters of spent nuclear fuel to Lea County and store the containers below ground. The site has a 40-year license and could ultimately hold around 170,000 metric tons of used fuel—about twice as much as the U.S. currently holds. It would be the largest such facility in the world, and Holtec says it would further the development of U.S. nuclear energy.

Taylor said a nuclear incident in the Permian, which cranks out more oil than Iraq and Libya combined, would have devastating consequences for U.S. energy and the local economy.

“I’m not antinuclear," Taylor said. “We just don’t feel like siting all the nuclear waste in the middle of our biggest oil and gas resource is a good idea."

The yearslong fight has entangled large oil companies, the country’s top nuclear regulator, the states of Texas and New Mexico, as well as local communities that want to host the nuclear waste.

Fasken has initiated legal challenges to the federal approval of the project and another one in West Texas. It has lobbied big-oil chief executives and high-ranking Republicans. The centenarian company even hired a high-school student to help manage a social-media campaign.

Ed Mayer, program director at Holtec, said its proposed site poses no danger to communities or the oil-and-gas industry. “We don’t affect oil-and-gas operations, and under no situation would we affect them."

Supporters of the nuclear-waste projects say they could help break a decades-old nuclear waste logjam that has led to radioactive refuse piling up at reactors. President Biden and billionaire investors are endorsing new nuclear projects to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, but the U.S. has yet to figure out where to permanently unload some of the most hazardous material in the world.

“The U.S. has to gird its loins and actually deal with the problem of what they’re going to do with this material in the long run," said Allison Macfarlane, a former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Meanwhile, some Permian communities gearing up for a future where fossil-fuel extraction peters out are pushing to host the radioactive dregs.

The Permian is home to two sites that handle some types of nuclear waste and to the only commercial uranium-enrichment facility in the country.

Holtec’s storage would be temporary, and some nuclear experts say interim facilities can be a stopgap until the federal government builds a permanent, deep geologic repository. A plan to house nuclear waste at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain fizzled under former President Barack Obama, and the search for an alternative site has stalled. As a result, the federal government is paying utilities billions of dollars to keep used fuel rods in steel-lined concrete pools and dry casks at dozens of sites.

Consolidating used nuclear fuel at one or two facilities would lessen that financial burden and make monitoring the waste easier, the experts say.

Fasken said the sites threaten its operations near the proposed facilities. Since its 1913 founding by Canadian lawyer-turned-rancher David Fasken, the Midland-based company has amassed more than 160,000 acres of land in the Permian. It grazes cattle and produces about 40,000 barrels of oil a day.

Taylor, a trustee for the Fasken heirs, said he is concerned about terrorist attacks, the derailment of a waste-carrying train and radioactive contamination, among other risks.

“I drilled four wells here," he said, nodding in the direction of the sagebrush that surrounds Holtec’s proposed site.

Exxon Mobil and EOG Resources have also publicly expressed concerns about the Holtec facility interfering with their drilling.

A spokesman for Holtec said that the project takes into account all aspects in the surrounding areas related to environmental concerns and that it had received a license after an extensive regulated process.

In trying to block the projects, Taylor and his team have lobbied GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Social-media accounts for two opposition groups, which Fasken helped create, churn out posts opposed to the projects.

Fasken has allied with local ranchers such as Daniel Berry, who owns property near the proposed Holtec site. Berry said he is concerned radioactive contamination could devastate his cattle business.

“If it’s so safe, leave it where it is," he said of nuclear waste.

Fasken has also notched court victories. Last year, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans found that federal law didn’t authorize the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to license a private, away-from-reactor storage facility for spent nuclear fuel. It vacated the federal license for another storage project proposed by Interim Storage Partners, a joint-venture between Orano USA and Waste Control Specialists. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has asked the court to reconsider.

The Holtec project faces other hurdles. New Mexico last year passed legislation all but banning storage of high-level nuclear waste. Texas lawmakers have also opposed interim storage facilities.

The Holtec spokesman said the company was evaluating the legislation’s impact on the project. Fasken expects the fight over interim storage will eventually reach the Supreme Court.

Some community leaders in southeastern New Mexico have pushed to build the Holtec site, including in Eddy and Lea counties, which together produce about 1.7 million barrels of oil a day. Jack Volpato, chairman of the Carlsbad Nuclear Task Force, said the area has to plan for a future where oil and gas extraction provides fewer jobs.

Holtec said the project represents a $3 billion investment that will create 400 jobs.

“We think nuclear energy and managing nuclear products is the way of the future," Volpato said.

