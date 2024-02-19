The War Over Burying Nuclear Waste in America’s Busiest Oil Field

Holtec International, a Florida-based energy technology company, aims to rail thousands of canisters of spent nuclear fuel to Lea County and store the containers below ground. The site has a 40-year license and could ultimately hold around 170,000 metric tons of used fuel—about twice as much as the U.S. currently holds. It would be the largest such facility in the world, and Holtec says it would further the development of U.S. nuclear energy.