The wealth divide between India and China
Summary
- Personal wealth in India has grown at a much slower pace than in China, and is distributed much more unequally
Global personal wealth in 2022 fell for the first time since the global financial crisis of 2008, according to the Global Wealth Report released by Credit Suisse and UBS earlier this month. In net terms, global wealth fell by 2.4% to $454.4 trillion. Much of this was due to the rise of the US dollar. Adjusting for this, global wealth increased, but at the slowest pace since 2008. While India bucked the trend, its wealth remains overly concentrated in the hands of the top 1%.