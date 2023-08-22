The wealth divide between India and China

Global personal wealth in 2022 fell for the first time since the global financial crisis of 2008, according to the Global Wealth Report released by Credit Suisse and UBS earlier this month. In net terms, global wealth fell by 2.4% to $454.4 trillion. Much of this was due to the rise of the US dollar. Adjusting for this, global wealth increased, but at the slowest pace since 2008. While India bucked the trend, its wealth remains overly concentrated in the hands of the top 1%.

The report defines a household’s wealth as inclusive of all its financial and real assets, minus the debts. The wealth losses were heavily concentrated in North America and Europe. In fact, India, along with Latin America and Africa, saw gains in net wealth. In 2022, India saw a 4.6% rise in net personal wealth to $15.4 trillion. Latin America saw the biggest percentage increase, of 18.6%, helped by an appreciation of currencies in that region against the dollar.

India accounts for 4% of global wealth, while China accounts for 19%. Average wealth per adult in China has increased 12.6 times since 2000, compared with just 4.9 times in India and 2.8 times globally. Looked at another way, in 2000, average wealth per adult in China was just 21% of the global average. By 2022, it had reached 94% of the global norm. By comparison, average wealth in India has increased from 11% of the global average in 2000 to 20% in 2022.

When 1% = 41%

Wealth inequality, as measured by the share of the top 1% in a country’s total wealth, remains high for India. Of the 14 economies for which such data is given by the Global Wealth Report, only Brazil had a higher concentration of wealth than India (48.4% versus 41%). This was the case in 2000, and remains so in 2022. India’s figure has remained consistently higher than China’s, though in both countries, the share of the top 1% has not varied too much since at least 2010 (since 2005 for India).

In general, since 2000 onwards, inequality has increased across countries, aided partly by falling interest rates causing the value of wealth held in the form of financial assets (for example, shares) to increase sharply. Since the rich hold wealth in the form of financial assets to a greater extent than the middle class or the poor, they saw their wealth increase at a greater pace.

Median vs average wealth

Measures of average wealth tend to be heavily influenced by a disproportionate increase in wealth going to the rich. A more accurate measure of how increases in wealth are distributed across poor, middle-income and rich adults is to compare the wealth at the middle of the income distribution (the 50th percentile) with the average, as the median value is unaffected by extreme concentrations in wealth. Median wealth in India has remained at about 22% of average wealth since 2005, higher than the 2022 global average of 10%.

The interesting case here is China, where this ratio has declined since 2000, indicating rising inequality. It has fallen from 46% in 2000 to 36% in 2022, which is still much higher than India or the global average. In general, the Global Wealth Report points out, median wealth has increased at a rate faster than the average in Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe, but not in North America, China and India.

Future millionaires

According to the report, the number of dollar millionaires in the world (wealth of about ₹8 crore) was 59 million in 2022. This is projected to increase to 86 million by 2027, led by China (112% increase in count between 2022 and 2027), Asia Pacific (57%) and Europe (43%). The number of dollar millionaires in India is expected to grow 69%, but on a much smaller base.

At the other end of the distribution, the report forecasts the number of adults with wealth below $10,000 to shrink from 52.5% in 2022 to 46.6%. The share of adults in what the report calls the global middle class—those with wealth between $10,000 and $100,000—is projected to increase by 268 million by 2027. For India, the challenge remains to add big numbers in this segment and, even more importantly, those below.

