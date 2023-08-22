The wealth divide between India and China

When 1% = 41%

Wealth inequality, as measured by the share of the top 1% in a country’s total wealth, remains high for India. Of the 14 economies for which such data is given by the Global Wealth Report, only Brazil had a higher concentration of wealth than India (48.4% versus 41%). This was the case in 2000, and remains so in 2022. India’s figure has remained consistently higher than China’s, though in both countries, the share of the top 1% has not varied too much since at least 2010 (since 2005 for India).