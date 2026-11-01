The week ahead in numbers: Auto sales, PMI numbers, US mid-term elections

Every week, Mint’s Plain Facts tracks key economic trends, data releases and global events shaping the week ahead. This week, domestic auto sales and manufacturing PMI figures will offer crucial signals on consumer sentiment and industrial momentum as India heads into the festive peak.
Quarterly earnings from consumer staples majors will show how rising food inflation and a widening rural-urban price gap are affecting household budgets. In the US, mid-term elections will determine control of Congress and shape the legislative agenda in Washington.