The week ahead in numbers: Jio’s mega IPO, forex reserves, Q2 earnings report

Every week, Mint’s Plain Facts highlights key data releases and announcements to watch in the week ahead. This week’s updates will offer fresh signals on investor appetite, currency-market pressures, monetary policy, corporate earnings and China’s growth outlook.
Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) is set to be India’s largest, with investors weighing its valuation against its growth prospects. India’s foreign-exchange reserve data will show whether the sharp early-October decline continued amid pressure on the rupee and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention. RBI’s policy minutes will explain its shift to a calibrated tightening stance as inflationary pressures build and economists anticipate further rate hikes. September-quarter earnings will offer clues on demand and profit margins amid uneven spending and cost pressures. China’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data will test whether recent stimulus can revive growth after weak domestic demand weighed on the previous quarter.