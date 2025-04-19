The week in charts: Easing inflation, Gensol fraud, monsoon forecast
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
India's retail inflation reached a multi-year low in March, while rising imports widened the trade deficit in 2024-25. Meanwhile, the government is planning to launch a multi-year incentive for electronics manufacturing in the country and the IMD has predicted above-normal monsoon for the current year.