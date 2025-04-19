The week in charts: Easing inflation, Gensol fraud, monsoon forecast

Startup swindle

Findings from the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), reveal that promoters of EPC firm Gensol Engineering Ltd and EV cab service BluSmart diverted ₹262 crore towards personal use. This included ₹43 crore for an apartment in an ultra-exclusive housing complex in Gurgaon. The Jaggi brothers also transferred several crore rupees to their mother and wives, as well as invested in startups. This could be one of the biggest recorded frauds in India's startup ecosystem.