The week in charts: Election surprises, policy pivot, Hyundai IPO

Policy pivot

The RBI has paved the way for potential monetary easing by shifting its stance from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to ‘neutral,’ while maintaining the policy repo rate at 6.5%. This was the first meeting since the US Federal Reserve's rate cut and the appointment of three new external members to the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The Indian central bank left its FY25 inflation forecast steady at 4.5% but adjusted its quarterly projections. With the change in stance, experts anticipate a possible rate cut in December.