The week in charts: Macro moderation, factory rebound, billionaire boom

From India’s industrial output recording its fastest growth in nearly two years to corporate revenues holding up despite the West Asia war, the Mint’s latest macroeconomic tracker signalling a less broad-based expansion, the rapid rise in ultra-high-income taxpayers, women’s participation in rural jobs, and Apple’s iPhone shipments to India, here is this week’s news in numbers.
Uneven expansion
India’s macroeconomic scorecard weakened modestly in June, reflecting a less broad-based expansion as demand conditions softened. Data from Mint’s macroeconomic tracker (MMT) shows 8 of the 16 high-frequency indicators fell below their one-year average range in June, up from six in May.