From a sharp slowdown in manufacturing activity, to international airfares coming under pressure as jet fuel costs surge, India’s nationwide rollout of E20 fuel, foreign portfolio investors posting their biggest equity pullout in over three decades, excise duty cuts stoking fiscal slippage risks, and basmati rice exporters feeling the heat of the Iran war—here’s a round-up of this week’s news in numbers.
The week in charts: Jet fuel prices, FPI exodus, E20 vehicle gap
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From a sharp slowdown in manufacturing activity, to international airfares coming under pressure as jet fuel costs surge, India’s nationwide rollout of E20 fuel, foreign portfolio investors posting their biggest equity pullout in over three decades, excise duty cuts stoking fiscal slippage risks, and basmati rice exporters feeling the heat of the Iran war—here’s a round-up of this week’s news in numbers.
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