From India and New Zealand formally signing a free trade agreement (FTA) to India once again becoming a net exporter of finished steel, the index of industrial production (IIP) easing to a five-month low in March, freshers facing disruptions in job offers, and gender disparity in India’s boardrooms — here is a compilation of this week's news in numbers.
The week in charts: New Zealand FTA, steel exports, boardroom gender disparity
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From India and New Zealand formally signing a free trade agreement (FTA) to India once again becoming a net exporter of finished steel, the index of industrial production (IIP) easing to a five-month low in March, freshers facing disruptions in job offers, and gender disparity in India’s boardrooms — here is a compilation of this week's news in numbers.
About the Authors
Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data Bites sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.
Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint with over nine years of experience. Her reporting focuses on government policy, health policy and socio-economic data. In recent years, she has used data to reveal trends, explain complex issues around a range of topics including the rise in non-communicable diseases in India and how junk food contributes to it, antimicrobial resistance and India’s education–employment imbalance and gaps in India’s budget finances. Her most pivotal works include her deep-dives into government finances and its macroeconomic implications. <br><br>She believes in the power of data literacy in today’s world of information overload to help drive sound public discourse and policymaking. <br><br>Nandita was part of the Time magazine's "Time100 Next Leaders" list in 2023 for her work in advocating for making essential generic pharmaceutical drugs cheaper. She has served on a World Health Organization task force around tuberculosis and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, where she shared her lived experience of surviving the disease. <br><br>Nandita holds an advanced degree in public policy from the University of Oxford as a Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More