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The week in charts: New Zealand FTA, steel exports, boardroom gender disparity

Rupanjal ChauhanNandita Venkatesan
4 min read2 May 2026, 09:00 AM IST
India and New Zealand formally signed a comprehensive free trade agreement recently after completing the negotiations in just nine months in December 2025.
India and New Zealand formally signed a comprehensive free trade agreement recently after completing the negotiations in just nine months in December 2025.(Bloomberg)
Summary

In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.

Gift this article

From India and New Zealand formally signing a free trade agreement (FTA) to India once again becoming a net exporter of finished steel, the index of industrial production (IIP) easing to a five-month low in March, freshers facing disruptions in job offers, and gender disparity in India’s boardrooms — here is a compilation of this week's news in numbers.

From India and New Zealand formally signing a free trade agreement (FTA) to India once again becoming a net exporter of finished steel, the index of industrial production (IIP) easing to a five-month low in March, freshers facing disruptions in job offers, and gender disparity in India’s boardrooms — here is a compilation of this week's news in numbers.

India, NZ seal the deal

India and New Zealand formally signed a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) on Monday after completing the negotiations in just nine months in December 2025, making this one of the fastest trade deals ever concluded. The deal carries a $20 billion investment commitment from Wellington over the next 15 years, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said.

India, NZ seal the deal

India and New Zealand formally signed a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) on Monday after completing the negotiations in just nine months in December 2025, making this one of the fastest trade deals ever concluded. The deal carries a $20 billion investment commitment from Wellington over the next 15 years, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said.

The FTA will grant duty-free access to all Indian exports to New Zealand, spanning 100% of tariff lines. India has offered tariff liberalization on nearly 70% tariff lines covering 95% of bilateral trade value, keeping out sensitive sectors such as dairy, coffee and sugar. Merchandise trade between India and New Zealand was at about $1.3 billion in FY25, making up just 0.1% of India’s total trade.

Also Read | India-EU FTA draft clarifies textile origin rules, boosts export prospects

Steel trade flips

India turned a net exporter of finished steel in FY26 for the first time in three years, provisional government data reviewed by Reuters ​showed on Tuesday. Exports of finished steel grew by 35.9% to 6.6 million metric tonnes, surpassing imports, which fell 31.9% to 6.5 million tonnes.

The second-largest crude steel producer became a net importer in FY24 as weak global demand along with competitive pricing by China hurt India’s steel exports. Domestic steelmakers argue that FTAs with countries such as Japan and South Korea have made imported steel cheaper, increasing the pressure on local industry. The government imposed a 12% safeguard duty on steel imports for 200 days in December 2025 to protect domestic players from a surge in imports.

Also Read | How long will the steel price rally last?

Numbers in the news

Over $500 million: The estimated value of the contract Infosys secured from US-based Truist Financial Corp. to set up and run a global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, Mint reported. This represents the largest contract ever won by an IT services firm to build and manage a back-office hub for a single client.

$2.3 billion: What pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will pay to acquire Ajax Therapeutics, strengthening its blood cancer portfolio. The deal is the lastest in a string of acquisitions, including Scorpion Therapeutics and Orna Therapeutics, as the company expands its oncology pipeline.

20%: The hike in satellite bandwidth rates by NewSpace India, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation, effective 1 April, Mint reported. This is the first revision by the firm in a decade.

12%: The year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit reported by Coal India in Q4 FY26 to 10,839 crore. Sequentially, too, net profit improved 51.4% from 7,157 crore in the December quarter.

24%: The surge expected in energy prices — which would mark their highest level since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago — if the most severe disruptions caused by the war in West Asia persist through May, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

Muted industrial momentum

India’s industrial production growth eased to a five-month low of 4.1% in March, down from 5.1% in February, as the West Asia conflict weighed on industrial activity, government data released on Tuesday showed. The figure is slightly higher than 3.9% recorded a year earlier.

Output in key segments such as infrastructure, electricity and primary goods moderated from the year-ago period. Manufacturing, which has the largest weight in the index, grew 4.3% in March compared to 4.0% in March 2025. Power generation saw a sharp slowdown, rising just 0.8% versus 7.5% a year ago.

Capital goods recorded the sharpest growth (14.6%), higher than the 3.6% growth seen in March 2025. The figures are an early signal of the war’s economic impact.

Freshers in limbo

Around 13% of engineering graduates and 12% of MBA students are facing disruptions in job offers made in FY26, shows the Unstop Talent 2026 report. ‘Disruptions’ include job offers being delayed by over three months or being rescinded altogether. However, undergraduate students outside these two fields are the hardest hit, with 17% facing such disruptions, the report showed. The data is based on a survey conducted between January and February 2026, covering 37,218 respondents, including students across the three streams and HR leaders.

The West Asia war has deepened the ongoing stress in the job market caused by artificial intelligence. This has prompted colleges to caution newly recruited students about delayed onboarding, reviving memories of pandemic-era job uncertainty, Mint reported.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia India’s top oil supplier in Feb as Russian flows recede

Gender divide at the top

Gender parity in India Inc.’s boardrooms remains a distant goal, with the sharpest gap seen among younger women entering the director pipeline, official data shows. A Mint analysis of corporate affairs ministry data as of January 2026 found that women accounted for 32.5% of the more than one million director identification numbers (DINs) issued in the past two years.

However, their share fell to 26% in the 18-30 age group, which amounted to 88,593 DINs out of the 339, 698 in total issued in that group. Representation improves with age, rising to 35.4% in the 31-45 age bracket and 36% among those aged 46-60. DIN is an eight-digit identifier required to serve on company boards. The Companies Act mandates at least one woman director for certain firms.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Rupanjal Chauhan

Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data BitRead more

es sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.

Read Less
Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint with over nine years of experience. Her reporting foRead more

cuses on government policy, health policy and socio-economic data. In recent years, she has used data to reveal trends, explain complex issues around a range of topics including the rise in non-communicable diseases in India and how junk food contributes to it, antimicrobial resistance and India’s education–employment imbalance and gaps in India’s budget finances. Her most pivotal works include her deep-dives into government finances and its macroeconomic implications. <br><br>She believes in the power of data literacy in today’s world of information overload to help drive sound public discourse and policymaking. <br><br>Nandita was part of the Time magazine's "Time100 Next Leaders" list in 2023 for her work in advocating for making essential generic pharmaceutical drugs cheaper. She has served on a World Health Organization task force around tuberculosis and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, where she shared her lived experience of surviving the disease. <br><br>Nandita holds an advanced degree in public policy from the University of Oxford as a Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyThe week in charts: New Zealand FTA, steel exports, boardroom gender disparity

The week in charts: New Zealand FTA, steel exports, boardroom gender disparity

Rupanjal ChauhanNandita Venkatesan
4 min read2 May 2026, 09:00 AM IST
India and New Zealand formally signed a comprehensive free trade agreement recently after completing the negotiations in just nine months in December 2025.
India and New Zealand formally signed a comprehensive free trade agreement recently after completing the negotiations in just nine months in December 2025.(Bloomberg)
Summary

In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.

Gift this article

From India and New Zealand formally signing a free trade agreement (FTA) to India once again becoming a net exporter of finished steel, the index of industrial production (IIP) easing to a five-month low in March, freshers facing disruptions in job offers, and gender disparity in India’s boardrooms — here is a compilation of this week's news in numbers.

From India and New Zealand formally signing a free trade agreement (FTA) to India once again becoming a net exporter of finished steel, the index of industrial production (IIP) easing to a five-month low in March, freshers facing disruptions in job offers, and gender disparity in India’s boardrooms — here is a compilation of this week's news in numbers.

India, NZ seal the deal

India and New Zealand formally signed a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) on Monday after completing the negotiations in just nine months in December 2025, making this one of the fastest trade deals ever concluded. The deal carries a $20 billion investment commitment from Wellington over the next 15 years, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said.

India, NZ seal the deal

India and New Zealand formally signed a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) on Monday after completing the negotiations in just nine months in December 2025, making this one of the fastest trade deals ever concluded. The deal carries a $20 billion investment commitment from Wellington over the next 15 years, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said.

The FTA will grant duty-free access to all Indian exports to New Zealand, spanning 100% of tariff lines. India has offered tariff liberalization on nearly 70% tariff lines covering 95% of bilateral trade value, keeping out sensitive sectors such as dairy, coffee and sugar. Merchandise trade between India and New Zealand was at about $1.3 billion in FY25, making up just 0.1% of India’s total trade.

Also Read | India-EU FTA draft clarifies textile origin rules, boosts export prospects

Steel trade flips

India turned a net exporter of finished steel in FY26 for the first time in three years, provisional government data reviewed by Reuters ​showed on Tuesday. Exports of finished steel grew by 35.9% to 6.6 million metric tonnes, surpassing imports, which fell 31.9% to 6.5 million tonnes.

The second-largest crude steel producer became a net importer in FY24 as weak global demand along with competitive pricing by China hurt India’s steel exports. Domestic steelmakers argue that FTAs with countries such as Japan and South Korea have made imported steel cheaper, increasing the pressure on local industry. The government imposed a 12% safeguard duty on steel imports for 200 days in December 2025 to protect domestic players from a surge in imports.

Also Read | How long will the steel price rally last?

Numbers in the news

Over $500 million: The estimated value of the contract Infosys secured from US-based Truist Financial Corp. to set up and run a global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, Mint reported. This represents the largest contract ever won by an IT services firm to build and manage a back-office hub for a single client.

$2.3 billion: What pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will pay to acquire Ajax Therapeutics, strengthening its blood cancer portfolio. The deal is the lastest in a string of acquisitions, including Scorpion Therapeutics and Orna Therapeutics, as the company expands its oncology pipeline.

20%: The hike in satellite bandwidth rates by NewSpace India, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation, effective 1 April, Mint reported. This is the first revision by the firm in a decade.

12%: The year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit reported by Coal India in Q4 FY26 to 10,839 crore. Sequentially, too, net profit improved 51.4% from 7,157 crore in the December quarter.

24%: The surge expected in energy prices — which would mark their highest level since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago — if the most severe disruptions caused by the war in West Asia persist through May, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

Muted industrial momentum

India’s industrial production growth eased to a five-month low of 4.1% in March, down from 5.1% in February, as the West Asia conflict weighed on industrial activity, government data released on Tuesday showed. The figure is slightly higher than 3.9% recorded a year earlier.

Output in key segments such as infrastructure, electricity and primary goods moderated from the year-ago period. Manufacturing, which has the largest weight in the index, grew 4.3% in March compared to 4.0% in March 2025. Power generation saw a sharp slowdown, rising just 0.8% versus 7.5% a year ago.

Capital goods recorded the sharpest growth (14.6%), higher than the 3.6% growth seen in March 2025. The figures are an early signal of the war’s economic impact.

Freshers in limbo

Around 13% of engineering graduates and 12% of MBA students are facing disruptions in job offers made in FY26, shows the Unstop Talent 2026 report. ‘Disruptions’ include job offers being delayed by over three months or being rescinded altogether. However, undergraduate students outside these two fields are the hardest hit, with 17% facing such disruptions, the report showed. The data is based on a survey conducted between January and February 2026, covering 37,218 respondents, including students across the three streams and HR leaders.

The West Asia war has deepened the ongoing stress in the job market caused by artificial intelligence. This has prompted colleges to caution newly recruited students about delayed onboarding, reviving memories of pandemic-era job uncertainty, Mint reported.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia India’s top oil supplier in Feb as Russian flows recede

Gender divide at the top

Gender parity in India Inc.’s boardrooms remains a distant goal, with the sharpest gap seen among younger women entering the director pipeline, official data shows. A Mint analysis of corporate affairs ministry data as of January 2026 found that women accounted for 32.5% of the more than one million director identification numbers (DINs) issued in the past two years.

However, their share fell to 26% in the 18-30 age group, which amounted to 88,593 DINs out of the 339, 698 in total issued in that group. Representation improves with age, rising to 35.4% in the 31-45 age bracket and 36% among those aged 46-60. DIN is an eight-digit identifier required to serve on company boards. The Companies Act mandates at least one woman director for certain firms.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rupanjal Chauhan

Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data BitRead more

es sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.

Read Less
Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint with over nine years of experience. Her reporting foRead more

cuses on government policy, health policy and socio-economic data. In recent years, she has used data to reveal trends, explain complex issues around a range of topics including the rise in non-communicable diseases in India and how junk food contributes to it, antimicrobial resistance and India’s education–employment imbalance and gaps in India’s budget finances. Her most pivotal works include her deep-dives into government finances and its macroeconomic implications. <br><br>She believes in the power of data literacy in today’s world of information overload to help drive sound public discourse and policymaking. <br><br>Nandita was part of the Time magazine's "Time100 Next Leaders" list in 2023 for her work in advocating for making essential generic pharmaceutical drugs cheaper. She has served on a World Health Organization task force around tuberculosis and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, where she shared her lived experience of surviving the disease. <br><br>Nandita holds an advanced degree in public policy from the University of Oxford as a Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyThe week in charts: New Zealand FTA, steel exports, boardroom gender disparity
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