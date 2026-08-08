The week in charts: Policy pause, moderating activity, dollar inflows

From the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping interest rates unchanged while tweaking its growth and inflation outlook, to private sector activity losing momentum in July, banks mobilizing billions through the foreign currency deposit scheme, promoter share pledging inching up in Q1 FY27, and India recording its lowest Commonwealth Games medal haul since 1998—here are this week's news in numbers.

Revised outlook At its August monetary policy meeting, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% for the fourth straight review and retained its neutral stance, signalling that future policy decisions will remain data-dependent. The RBI raised its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.7% from 6.6% projected in the June meeting, and lowered its consumer price index (CPI) inflation estimate to 5.0% from 5.1%. It also raised its Q2 growth forecast to 6.4% from 6.3%. It trimmed its inflation projection for the quarter to 4.7% from 5.1%, while raising its Q4 inflation projection.

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Momentum moderates Both manufacturing and services activity remained in expansionary territory in July, but moderated to multi-year lows. The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 53.5 in July from 54.2 in June, its lowest level since August 2021, as sharp moderation in new orders curtailed input purchasing, even as export demand strengthened and inflationary pressures eased. Meanwhile, India Services PMI fell to 53.3 in July from 57.4 in June, its slowest pace in nearly 4.5 years as challenging market conditions, moderate new business inflows and order postponements weighed on business activity.

Dollar boost Indian banks mobilized about $28 billion in net fresh foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits between 5 June and 30 July under the RBI’s special incentives scheme aimed at attracting foreign currency inflows and supporting the rupee. HSBC, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank together accounted for nearly half of these inflows, according to data tabled in Parliament. Public sector banks mobilized $8.8 billion under the scheme, private sector banks $10.7 billion and foreign banks $8.4 billion, with the remainder flowing to small finance and cooperative banks. The scheme was announced on 5 June and rolled out three days later, running till the end of September.

Numbers talks 2.9%: The decline in kharif crop sowing as of 31 July compared with the corresponding period a year earlier, despite a revival in monsoon rainfall during July, according to the latest agriculture ministry data.

40%: The increase in the Centre's apprenticeship target under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) for 2026-27, taking the annual target to 600,000 students from 428,000 a year earlier, Mint reported.

₹31,552 crore: The amount raised through the Life Insurance Corp. of India's offer for sale, the largest public share sale by an Indian company. The issue was oversubscribed, with the government exercising its entire greenshoe option and reducing its stake in the insurer to 90%.

2.37 million tonnes: India's LPG consumption in July, the highest in six months, as easing West Asia tensions and the lifting of supply restrictions to commercial users boosted demand, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) data.

37: The sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges (excluding the Chief Justice of India) after Parliament passed the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, increasing the number of judges from 33.

Promoter pledging Promoter share pledging rose marginally in the June quarter, with four additional companies reporting over 90% of promoter holdings pledged compared with the previous quarter. A Mint analysis of 4,384 BSE-listed companies using Ace Equity data showed that 34 companies crossed the 90% pledged threshold by the end of Q1 FY27, up from 30 in the March quarter and 32 a year earlier. The count had hit 36 in September before easing to 28 in December. While promoters often pledge shares to raise funds, unusually high levels can leave companies vulnerable to margin calls and forced selling if their share prices decline. The latest uptick suggests funding stress may be resurfacing in some pockets.

Fewer medals India’s 39-medal haul at the 2026 Commonwealth Games was its lowest since Kuala Lumpur 1998, reflecting both a leaner sporting programme and fewer podium finishes across disciplines. The country secured 14 gold, 16 silver and nine bronze medals to finish fourth in the overall standings.