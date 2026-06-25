The week in charts: Weak core output, Russian crude imports, AI edge

From India's core infrastructure growth losing momentum, to the country's rising dependence on Russian crude imports, the agriculture ministry’s contingency plans for a weaker monsoon and kharif sowing, a potential shift in initial public offering (IPO) fundraising trends, and India emerging as one of the global leaders in AI skills readiness—here is this week's news in numbers.
Uneven momentum
India's infrastructure output grew 0.5% year-on-year in May, slowing from 1.8% in April and marking its weakest growth in seven months, as five of the eight core industries contracted. Only electricity, cement and steel recorded growth compared with May 2025. Electricity led the gains with 8.7% growth, its strongest since December 2025, followed by cement (8.4%) and steel (5%).
Coal recorded the steepest contraction, falling 9.3% and extending its decline to a fourth straight month. Petroleum refinery products (-8.7%), natural gas (-4.9%), crude oil (-4.6%) and fertilisers (-0.9%) also contracted, offsetting gains in electricity, cement and steel and keeping overall core sector growth subdued.