The week in charts: Weak core output, Russian crude imports, AI edge

Shifting tide

For over a decade, India's initial public offerings have been dominated by offers for sale (OFS), in which proceeds go to existing shareholders rather than to the company. A Mint analysis of Prime Database data shows OFS has accounted for more than half of IPO fundraising since 2012, peaking at 87% in 2020. Jio Platforms could temporarily buck that trend. Based on its draft papers and Mint's estimated issue size, its ₹35,000-crore IPO would be primarily a fresh issue, pushing OFS's share of IPO fundraising below 50% in 2026. Analysts, however, see this as a one-off effect driven by the deal's size rather than a structural shift in India's primary market.