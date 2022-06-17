The week that was, in charts: Rupee, IPL auctions & WPI inflation

1 million: That’s the number of people the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aiming to recruit over the next 18 months, in what could be seen as a move to address the problem of rising unemployment just ahead of the 2024 general elections. The directions to the central government came from the prime minister the same day the Union cabinet approved the Agnipath scheme, which will offer youngsters a chance to join the armed forces for at least four years.

