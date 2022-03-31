The week that was: International travel, Ukraine war, petrol prices

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights—complete with easy-to-read visual charts—to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint. Scheduled international flights resumed this week after a gap of two years. There were signs of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Meanwhile, the resource crunch caused by the conflict has led ratings agency Icra to lower its gross domestic product forecast for India.
India resumed international flights on 27 March after a two-year gap following the coronavirus outbreak. During the summer schedule, which will last till 29 October, foreign airlines can operate up to 1,783 weekly flights to 40 countries. Dubai-based Emirates has received the highest share of allocations among foreign carriers. Indian airlines have been permitted to operate up to 1,446 weekly flights to 27 countries, reported Mint.
War in Ukraine
As the war between Russia and Ukraine raged into its sixth week, delegations of the two countries met in Turkey on 29 March. After the talks, Russia agreed to scale down its military operations around Kyiv, while Ukraine agreed to consider neutrality. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, 1,119 civilians, including 99 children, have been killed in Ukraine till 29 March. More than four million Ukrainians have been forced to flee the country .
Bank deal
$1.6 billion: That's the amount for which Axis Bank bought Citigroup’s India consumer business. All of Citi’s consumer banking businesses in India, including credit cards, retail customer accounts, and loans, have been acquired by Axis Bank. The 3,600 employees of Citi will also be transferred to Axis. The sale is expected to be completed in the first half of calendar year 2023. Citigroup is closing down its banking services in 13 countries.
Revised forecast
Rising fuel and commodity costs that have come about as a fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war have led Icra to lower its economic growth forecast for India for 2022-23. It now expects the Indian economy to grow by 7.2% instead of the earlier 8%. It has also pegged the GDP growth rate for 2021-22 at 8.5%. The Indian economy is expected to expand by 8.9% in 2021-22, according to the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.
Hiring spree
Indian companies expect hiring to reach pre-pandemic levels in the first half of this year, according to a survey by job portal Naukri.com. Most recruiters said that people with three-five years’ experience will be the most sought-after. Attrition rates are also expected to increase. The survey also documented that 40% of the recruiters expected increments to be above 15%. It also expects campus hiring to improve this year compared with 2021.
Roaring collections
₹257 crore: That's the amount of approximate worldwide box office collections made by RRR on the first day of its release. It minted about ₹156 crore in India, shattering the previous record held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The SS Rajamouli directorial recorded the highest collection on an opening day for any Indian film. The Telugu period-drama, dubbed in several Indian languages, was made on a budget of nearly ₹336 crore, excluding salaries of the cast and crew.
Pending jabs
Even as people aged above 60 and front line workers have started receiving booster shots of covid-19 vaccines in India, more than 15% of the country’s adult population is yet to receive the second dose . Epidemiologists continue to stress on double-dose vaccination coverage first to keep severe disease and hospitalization at bay. Studies have shown that antibodies wane with time after two shots, but the immune memory persists and gives lasting protection.
Chart of the week: Up and up
The retail price of petrol crossed ₹100 per litre on 29 March in Delhi after nearly four months. Prices at the pump in other cities have also risen sharply. The hikes after election results have taken prices to levels seen before the excise duty cuts in November last year.
