The week that was: International travel, Ukraine war, petrol prices

Rising fuel and commodity costs that have come about as a fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war have led Icra to lower its economic growth forecast for India for 2022-23. It now expects the Indian economy to grow by 7.2% instead of the earlier 8%. It has also pegged the GDP growth rate for 2021-22 at 8.5%. The Indian economy is expected to expand by 8.9% in 2021-22, according to the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.