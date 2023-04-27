The wings of recovery for Indian aviation, in charts1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:24 PM IST
The number of domestic air passengers reached a record daily average in February, but the recovery in footfalls was limited to airports in just a few regions, data shows.
The recently-ended fiscal year 2022-23 was a mixed one for the aviation sector. It took time to return to its pre-pandemic trajectory—and when it did, it faced challenges in accommodating high volumes of travellers at airports. Major airports got clogged, and even luggage safety became a concern. However, with support from the government's UDAN scheme, which is now in its fifth phase, the country also saw improving air connectivity at smaller urban centres. Mint explores the numbers behind the sector's performance in 2022-23:
