The recently-ended fiscal year 2022-23 was a mixed one for the aviation sector. It took time to return to its pre-pandemic trajectory—and when it did, it faced challenges in accommodating high volumes of travellers at airports. Major airports got clogged, and even luggage safety became a concern. However, with support from the government's UDAN scheme, which is now in its fifth phase, the country also saw improving air connectivity at smaller urban centres. Mint explores the numbers behind the sector's performance in 2022-23:

Mixed news

While domestic aircraft movement remained lower in nine months of the year compared to 2019-20 levels, the number of domestic flyers increased to 136 million. This was just short of the 141 million mark hit before the pandemic, and included a record daily average in February. However, the growth in footfalls was skewed: airports in the north showed the best growth from 2019-20 levels, followed by the north-east. Other regions still marked fewer footfalls.

Cities’ show

Among the eight major cities, the Delhi airport witnessed the maximum domestic air passenger volume in 2022-23, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. Pune saw the least number of footfalls among the major cities—fewer than Goa. Among non-metro airports, Goa, Guwahati and Kochi led with the most footfalls.

Airlines report

IndiGo remained the most popular among Indian domestic air travellers in 2022-23. With a market share of 56% and carrying a total of 76.7 million passengers, IndiGo dominated the domestic airline market by far. Vistara, with a market share of 9.2%, was the second most used airline, followed by Air India, Go First and SpiceJet.

