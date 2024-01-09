The Workers Getting Big and Small Raises in 2024

After a few years of hefty pay increases, American workers can expect solid but not spectacular raises in 2024.

On average, companies are planning for salary increases of 4% in 2024, according to a December survey of more than 1,800 employers by advisory firm Willis Towers Watson. That is down from the 4.4% raises that businesses handed out in 2023, yet significantly higher than the average 3% increases that marked prepandemic years.

A cooling job market and easing inflation are giving companies cover to moderate pay increases as they try to lure and retain workers. Businesses have already cut or slowed hiring for many professional, white-collar jobs.

Still, many business leaders say they continue to face pressure to hold on to talent by giving competitive raises. That means paychecks, on the whole, are likely to outpace inflation in the coming year—providing some financial relief after rising prices zapped recent pay gains.

“We still are in a tighter labor market than we were prepandemic," said Lauren Mason, a senior principal at benefits advisory firm Mercer.

In Mercer’s survey of more than 900 employers this fall, businesses said they planned average merit raises of 3.5% in 2024, slightly down from 2023’s 3.8%.

Ben Laverty IV, chief operating officer at California Safety Training, a Bakersfield, Calif., consulting business, says his company is planning to give raises of about 10% to its salaried and hourly workers, roughly the same as last year. Losing staff to a competitor can cost more than a pay raise, he says.

“It’s not like I can hire someone and have them ready to do what we do in a week," he says. “The right person is reticent to leave just for pay, but I don’t want that to even be a consideration."

Industry-specific

Tech companies polled by Mercer said they planned merit raises of about 3.2%, retreating from that industry’s talent bidding wars of 2021 and 2022.

Companies in the energy and life-sciences sectors, on the other hand, are projecting merit raises above the national average at 3.7%. Smaller companies are facing similar pressure to keep wages high.

In a December survey of 666 companies with revenue between $1 million and $20 million, three-quarters ofchief executives said they planned to maintain or increase pay raises in 2024. Some 21% said they would give smaller raises and 4% said they planned no raises at all, according to Vistage Worldwide, the business-coaching and peer-advisory firm that conducted the survey on behalf of The Wall Street Journal.

Cast Fireplaces, a 28-employee business in Houston that produces and installs cast stone products in homes, plans to give its hourly staff a raise of 2% to 3% this year. The raise would be the same as last year’s, though 2023 revenues fell $100,000 short of 2022’s, says CEO Julianna Alff.

“It wasn’t equal to inflation by any stretch, but I was trying to give them something to show that I was concerned for their well-being," Alff says.

Some small-business leaders say they are finished with higher-than-usual wage increases, especially if they don’t see a corresponding increase in productivity. One Minnesota-based manufacturing CEO participating in the Vistage survey said he would raise pay an average of 2% this year after a 7% increase last year. Another boss in Michigan said: “High wages to get bodies in the door are no longer sustainable for poor output."

Forward warning

A majority of CEOs expect economic conditions to worsen over the next six months, according to a recent survey of more than 260 business leaders and investors by global advisory firm Teneo. Interest rates remain high, war continues in Ukraine and the Middle East and a high-stakes U.S. presidential election looms.

Workers have plenty of reasons to push for bigger raises nevertheless, says Alexandra Carter, director of the Mediation Clinic at Columbia Law School and author of a book on negotiation.

“If you’re an excellent performer in an industry with lots of job openings, it’s much cheaper for the company to give you a substantial raise than it is to deal with a potential revolving door of new candidates," she says.

Kyle John Fenton, a 30-year-old lead software salesengineer who works remotely from Charlotte, credits documenting his accomplishments for a series of raises that boosted his salary by 18% over the past two years. Those accomplishments included coaching andtraining co-workers.

He plans to use the same approach when the time comes to negotiate a raise at his current job, where he has been since November.

“Always be documenting," he says.

Write to Ray A. Smith at Ray.Smith@wsj.com