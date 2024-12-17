The World Bank is struggling to serve all 78 poor countries
Summary
- Bangladesh and Niger are very different places
Impoverished countries do not have much in common. Half the population of Niger, a landlocked African nation beset by military coups, live in extreme poverty, eight in ten people have no access to electricity and GDP per person is just $620. By contrast, the average Bangladeshi is four times richer, and just one in 18 is among the world’s poorest. The country’s policymakers do not have to worry about simply providing power. They want to attract foreign capital to build renewable energy, so as to reduce reliance on coal.