The world economy has held up but ‘worrying signs’ remain, says IMF chief. How nations can navigate risk.
The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva sees “exceptionally high” uncertainly persisting. Here’s her advice for nations navigating tricky economies.
The world economy has fared much better than economists had expected it to earlier in the year, but International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said its resilience hasn’t yet been fully tested as high levels of uncertainty become the new normal.