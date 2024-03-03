The World Is in for Another China Shock
Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Mar 2024, 03:04 PM IST
SummaryImports from China in the early 2000s lowered prices and wiped out U.S. jobs. A sequel of sorts might be in the making.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the U.S. and the global economy experienced a “China shock," a boom in imports of cheap Chinese-made goods that helped keep inflation low but at the cost of local manufacturing jobs.
