‘The world is looking at India as a destination for investment’: Gita Gopinath

To just put things in context, if you think of the last few years, the G20 produced the common framework which I say is a very important part of international financial architecture now. The G20 is where you came to agreement on an international corporate minimum tax, another very important development. A third area is what Indonesia accomplished in terms of having a financial intermediary fund at the World Bank to help deal with future pandemics. That was a G20 outcome. In terms of the current presidency, I would say that making significant progress in the functioning of the common framework so that it actually delivers debt resolution of countries on a much more timely fashion would be a very concrete outcome. Second, when it comes to crypto in general and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), the goal is to have an understanding on principles that guide regulation around the world because we know that no single country can solve this problem on their own. If the principles can be agreed on this year—of course every country will have its own specific details but if there is a broad set of agreements and principles on what exactly these different crypto assets are, how do we classify and regulate them, and how do we prevent loss of monetary sovereignty in countries and so on—that would be a very concrete outcome. And lastly, IMF quota review is happening this year. Having a successful review, I would say, would be another outcome. There are several tangible and concrete things that can be accomplished. For everything I have seen, India is very determined and is working very hard to make progress on all these fronts.