The World’s Largest Buyer of U.S. Debt Isn’t Going Away

To be sure, some deep-pocketed Japanese institutions could move funds back home, because they don’t hedge their holdings. These include the officials who manage the country’s foreign reserves, as well as the mammoth Government Pension Investment Fund, which holds roughly $360 billion in foreign bonds and, according to a 2019 report, only hedges about 5% of them. Still, these steady investors haven’t really loaded up on U.S. bonds in the past two years, when the gains from doing so were massive. So it is hard to see why they would now shift rapidly in the other direction.