The year of finding India’s true growth trajectory

Even as these numbers fuel expectations of an economic resurgence, they are also amplified by the low-base effect from their corresponding 2020 periods. Some sectors have been more severely hit than others, and there are divergent patterns in the ensuing recovery as well. If 2020 was the year of collapse and 2021 the year of recovery, 2022 is likely to be the year when the economy reveals its true medium-term growth trajectory. Can it make a leap for good to the 7%-plus band or will it flatter to deceive, as it did in the years prior to the pandemic?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}