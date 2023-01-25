There is no easy escape from America’s debt-ceiling mess

Start with magical thinking. By law the Treasury is allowed to mint platinum coins for commemorative purposes at any denomination. One, possibly satirical, suggestion is to mint a $1trn platinum coin and deposit it at the Federal Reserve. The Fed would then credit the Treasury’s account, thereby allowing it to go about its business unconstrained by the debt ceiling—and Americans would live happily ever after. The #MintTheCoin movement, as it is known on social media, has gathered support from some lawmakers on the left wing of the Democratic Party. More serious thinkers, including Ms Yellen, have dismissed it as a gimmick. That is because the economic implications would be disturbing. It would amount to the monetisation of debt: the Fed would be directly funding the government. And what would stop future administrations from minting yet more coins to pay for their pet initiatives, whether they be cash handouts or tax cuts? It would be a recipe for fiscal recklessness and, ultimately, untethered inflation.