‘There is one shining star…’: Harsh Goenka on Indian economic growth

The data shows that China's economic growth forecast stands at 3.2%, US 2.6%, Brazil 2.8%, South Africa 2.1%, and Euro area 3.1% for FY 2022. For FY 2023, India stands at first position in terms of IMF forecast about economic growth, that is, 6.1%.
RPG Enterprise Chairman Harsh Goenka, hailing the growth of Indian economy, on Tuesday said there is one shining star that has steadily been rising up the ranks, while the world grapples with inflation, political instability, energy crisis, and currency collapse.
Taking to Twitter, Goenka posted a data showing IMF forecast on economic growth of different countries. According to the data, India's economic growth stands at 6.8% for FY 2022, the highest as compared to other developed nations.
As per IMF forecast, US economic growth for FY 2023 stands at 1%, China 4.4%, Brazil 1%, South Africa 1.1%, and Euro Area 0.5%.
“While the world powers grapple with inflation, political instability, energy crisis and currency collapse, there is one shining star that has steadily been rising up the ranks, as the world takes notice….#IndiaRising," Harsh Goenka tweeted.
Meanwhile, the chief economist the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that India emerged as a bright light at a time when the world is facing imminent prospects of a recession, however, noting that, the country needs key structural reforms in order to achieve the ambitious target of being a $10 trillion economy.
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist of the IMF said: “Well, India is, I want to say, sort of bright light. The Indian economy has been doing reasonably well."
On Tuesday, IMF sharply lowered India’s economic growth forecast to 6.8 percent in its latest World Economic Outlook as compared to 7.4 percent it had estimated earlier in July, citing the impact of external headwinds and weaker than expected second quarter growth.
In its report, the IMF trimmed its 2023 global GDP forecast to 2.7 percent, 0.2 points down from July expectations.
