There may be no US Fed rate cut in 2024 as inflation remains sticky, says Madhavi Arora of Emkay
Madhavi Arora believes due to a modestly restrictive policy, there could be a shallower rate cut cycle or no cuts at all till December 2024.
The chances of a Fed rate cut in the calendar year 2024 (CY24) are getting dimmer because the US central bank is having a hard time reducing inflation. This could affect other central banks in emerging markets, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.