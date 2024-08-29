There’s a China-shaped hole in the global economy
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST
SummaryChina’s low-consuming, high-investing economy guarantees conflict with other countries.
China’s economy is unusual. Whereas consumers contribute 50% to 75% of gross domestic product in other major economies, in China they account for 40%. Investment, such as in property, infrastructure and factories, and exports provide most of the rest.
